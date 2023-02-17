Swara Bhaskar has shared pictures from her court marriage with Fahad Ahmed. She also shared a caption in which she is cheering for the special marriage act and said "Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance..." Who is Fahad Ahmad? Here's All You Need to Know About Samajwadi Party Politician Who Married Swara Bhasker.

View Swara and Fahad Get Married Here:

So blessed to be supported and cheered by the love of family and friends like family! Wore my mother’s sari & her jewellery.. made @FahadZirarAhmad wear colour :) and we registered under the #SpecialMarriageAct Now to prep for shehnaii-wala shaadi ♥️✨@theUdayB pic.twitter.com/YwLS5ARbj4 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 17, 2023

Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege.@FahadZirarAhmad ✨✨✨♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/4wORvgSKDR — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 17, 2023

Watch Video:

