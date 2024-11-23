Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Sana Malik is currently leading in the Anushakti Nagar constituency, with a margin of 3,979 votes over NCP-SCP's Fahad Ahmad as vote counting continues for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. The November 20 elections saw high-stakes contests across the state, and Anushakti Nagar is no exception. As the counting process continues, the final results are expected to be announced later today, November 23. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Results: NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Leads in Baramati by 5,632 Votes.

NCP's Sana Malik Leads in Anushakti Nagar by 3,979 Votes

