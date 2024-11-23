Sana Malik, daughter of veteran NCP leader Nawab Malik, won her maiden election from Anushakti Nagar in the 2024 Maharashtra polls, defeating Fahad Ahmad of the rival NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) by over 3,400 votes. The constituency, a stronghold of Nawab Malik since 2009, witnessed a generational shift as Sana, an architect and lawyer, replaced her father, who is embroiled in a money laundering case. Ahmad, a political debutant and husband of actor Swara Bhasker, could not breach the Malik family’s dominance despite a spirited campaign. The NCP’s decision to field Sana was influenced by her father’s ongoing legal troubles. Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024: Dhols Played, Laddus Distributed as Mahayuti Leads in Voting Trends (Watch Video).

Anushakti Nagar Election Results 2024

