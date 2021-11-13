Taapsee Pannu, who will be seen in Shabaash Mithu, the biopic of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian Woman Cricket captain on receiving the Khel Ratna Award. She added in her tweet that Mithali deserves a series instead of a film because she has achieved so much in her life.

Take A Look At Her Tweet Below:

Just by hearing this exhaustingly long introduction of her accolades I feel she actually deserve a series made on her n not just a film 😁 so so inspiring @M_Raj03 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾#WomanInBlue 🙏🏽 #KhelRatnaAward pic.twitter.com/PszJZXKbIi — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) November 13, 2021

