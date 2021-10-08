Taapsee Pannu is one of the funniest celebs and even on social media, the actress never stops entertaining her fans with quirky videos. Taapsee recently shared a video of her showing how she applies perfumes. She does some funny actions to make sure she uses up all the perfume she has sprayed and it all looks super cute.

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)