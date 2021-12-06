Tadap marked the Bollywood debut Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty in which Tara Sutaria was paired opposite him. The film, which is a remake of the Telugu movie RX 100, released in theatres on December 3. Directed by Milan Luthria, it has managed to have decent collections in a span of three days of its release. The highest was collected on Sunday (December 5) and that was Rs 5.35 crore. The total collection of Tadap stands at Rs 13.52 crore.

Update On Tadap Box Office Collection:

#Tadap packs an impressive number *for a film starring new faces* in its opening weekend… Sees good growth on Day 3… Pockets that were average/decent on Day 1 and 2, improve on Day 3… Mon - Thu crucial… Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 4.12 cr, Sun 5.35 cr. Total: ₹ 13.52 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/7xQdSMWL95 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 6, 2021

