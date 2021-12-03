Tadap, which released in theatres today (December 3), is the remake of the Telugu film RX 100. The film directed by Milan Luthria marks the acting debut of Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria is paired opposite him. The romantic action drama has received positive response from netizens on Twitter. Many have hailed the lead pair’s performance, the direction and the music of the newly released film. Tadap is produced under the banners of Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

All Praises For The Film And Lead Actors

#TadapReview :⭐⭐⭐⭐#Tadap will leave you spellbound.. This is not a cute typical love story which we anticipated.. unexpected heartbreaking twist will leave you in tears... Performance wise both #AhanShetty & @TaraSutaria nailed it perfectly respective to their character.. — AlwaysBollywod (@AlwaysBollywood) December 2, 2021

Opinion For Ahan's Performance

Move review #TADAP My ratings 5/3.3⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 First half move Avrage hai Second half zaburdust hai Climax superb🌟🔥❤#Ahanshetty acting Action Emotiona❤❤🔥🔥🌟🌟 Superb👍#Tara Looking Vry beautiful ❤❤@milanluthria 👍🌟🌟🌟🌟@SunielVShetty 👍🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 pic.twitter.com/q53sYS0deL — Ajay Yadav (@Yug87718417) December 3, 2021

A Winner

#TadapReview 4*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️SUPERRR WINER Fabulous Passionate film. Briliant Story And With Awosome music#AhanShetty makes a promising debut stunning A musical Superhit! #Tadap Another new action star of Indian film industry has arrived 💥🔥💥🔥💥🔥👍👍 — H R Rabari (@HiraRabari77) December 3, 2021

A Well-Made Remake

#Tadap movie review#AhanShetty got perfect launch like a true blue hindi star ! His rage , intensity and looks everything is on point . An amalgamation of excellent direction , good screenplay , breathtaking cinematography and scintillating music. — Puregossip1355 (@puregossip1355) December 3, 2021

Engaging Watch

#TadapReview ⭐⭐⭐ Ahaan shetty and Tara sutaria movie is a good watch. Storyline is awesome and engaging. Performances from lead actors could be a little much better, but it's ok as it's first movie from Ahaan !#AhanShetty #TaraSutaria — Crazy 4 Bollywood ♥️ (@crazy4bolly) December 3, 2021

Kudos To The Team And The Storyline

A star is born in #AhanShetty !He is a complete package! @TaraSutaria & #Ahan take u through a roller coaster of emotions! #TaraSutaria in a completely new avatar amazes you in the film ! #Tadap : A love story with an intriguing twist! 4 ⭐️ #TadapReview #SiddharthKannan #SidK pic.twitter.com/fjgtlv6kLn — Siddharth Kannan (@sidkannan) December 3, 2021

