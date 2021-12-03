Tadap, which released in theatres today (December 3), is the remake of the Telugu film RX 100. The film directed by Milan Luthria marks the acting debut of Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria is paired opposite him. The romantic action drama has received positive response from netizens on Twitter. Many have hailed the lead pair’s performance, the direction and the music of the newly released film. Tadap is produced under the banners of Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

All Praises For The Film And Lead Actors

Opinion For Ahan's Performance

A Winner

A Well-Made Remake

Engaging Watch

Kudos To The Team And The Storyline

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)