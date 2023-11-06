It was in mid-October when rumours of Tara Sutaria dating Kartik Aaryan had started doing rounds. The speculations started after the two were seen exiting a plush restaurant in the city post dinner. However, the two never reacted to the dating rumours. However, the Apurva actress has now spilled beans about her relationship status. Tara, who was earlier in a relationship with Aadar Jain, confirmed to News18 Showsha that she’s single. She was quoted as saying ‘“I’m not in a relationship”. Kartik Aaryan and Tara Sutaria’s Surprise Night Out Sparks Dating Rumours (Watch Video).

Tara Sutaria On Her Dating Life

