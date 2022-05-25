Richa Chadha took to Twitter to express her remorse over the mass killing at Ulvade’s Robb Elementary School. She wrote a moving tweet expressing how bad she feels about the situation. She extended her support to the families who lost their kids. Texas School Shooting: Taylor Swift, Chris Evans, Mindy Kaling And Other Celebs Condemn The Killing of Students at Ulvade's Robb Elementary School.

Take A Look At Her Tweet Below:

America, where one half of the population believes guns don't kill people and the other half constantly worries if they're sending their kids to school to die. Heart goes out to the families of these children 💔 https://t.co/g89O89Wdcx — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) May 25, 2022

