Robb Elementary School in Uvalde town, Texas became the centre of another mass killing incident in the USA. An 18-year-old gunman killed 21 people, including 18 children at the school, creating a sense of panic worldwide. Reacting to this horrifying incident, many Hollywood celebs took to Twitter to express their anger. From Taylor Swift to Chris Evan, stars talked about how the killings should stop. Texas School Shooting: 18 Students Among 21 Shot Dead at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde; Teen Gunman Dead.

Take A Look At The Tweets Below:

Taylor Swift

Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep. https://t.co/Rb5uwSTxty — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 25, 2022

Mark Hamill

Mindy Kaling

It happens, and then life goes on. Then it happens again. And the only thing that changes - the literal only thing - is that it happens sooner and sooner — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 25, 2022

Simu Liu

Heartbroken for the families, friends and classmates of Robb Elementary School. My deepest condolences go out to those affected, and my mind yearns for accountability. A system that allows for this many mass shootings simply must change. It's time to demand action. — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) May 25, 2022

Chris Evans

FUCKING ENOUGH!!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 24, 2022

Josh Gad

19 kids and counting. Who are we? We are a nation unmoored with no rudder and more of a problem with a woman making choices for her body than a desire to prevent anyone with a mental disorder to get a gun anywhere, at anytime and kill children at will. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 25, 2022

