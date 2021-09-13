The Tashkent Files director Vivek Agnihotri has announced The Delhi Files, the third film in the series of the history of Independent India including The Kashmir Files which is awaited for release. The filmmaker shared the first look poster on Twitter and expressed excitement over his ambitious project. The film will be simultaneously shot in Hindi and Punjabi. The Delhi Files to go on the floor under Abhishek Agrawal Arts and I Am Buddha Productions banner.

Check Out Vivek Agnihotri's Tweet Below

Hiding truth, denying justice and no value of human life are blots on our democracy.#TheDelhiFiles is my boldest and exposes a gut-wrenching tale of our times. Starting shoot soon in Hindi and Punjabi. Pl bless us.@AAArtsOfficial @AbhishekOfficl@i_ambuddha #PallaviJoshi pic.twitter.com/96jkam1cbM — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 13, 2021

