Makers of The Kashmir Files dropped a new trailer video ahead of the film's release in theatres. The historical drama will hit the big screens on March 11. The flick will unveil the story of exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the early 1990's due to the insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir. It will show how Kashmiri Hindus fought for their Right to Justice. The Kashmir Files Trailer: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Showcases Unsaid Chronicles of the Kashmiri Pandit Exodus (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer Below:

