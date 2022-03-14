Vivek Agnihotri, whose recently released film The Kashmir Files is creating waves at the box office, came across the tweet that really upset him. The tweet was shared by a social media user and it said that the IMDb page of The Kashmir Files says: ‘Our rating mechanism has detected unusual voting activity on this title. To preserve the reliability of our rating system, an alternate weighting calculation has been applied,' and have themselves dipped the ratings. Vivek retweeted the same and reacted to it by calling it unethical.

THIS IS UNUSUAL AND UNETHICAL. https://t.co/Iwcc7yQCGk — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 14, 2022

