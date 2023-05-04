Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story came in controversy as its subject talks about the forced conversion & radicalisation of women in the state. Now, Supreme Court refuses to entertain a plea challenging the CBFC certification granted to The Kerala Story. " The Kerala Story: Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Plea Seeking the Ban of Adah Sharma’s Upcoming Film.

SC Decision of Challenging Plea on The Kerala Story Controversy

#BREAKING Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea challenging CBFC certification granted to #TheKeralaStory. Bench led by CJI Chandrachud remarks- "Think about labour of actors...You must be very careful about staying films. The market will decide if it is not up to the mark." pic.twitter.com/YuEFdMSFEf — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) May 4, 2023

