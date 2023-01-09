The Night Manager is an Indian remake of the British TV series that stars Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and more. The Hindi version of the series tells the story of an ex-soldier, who must infiltrate an arms dealer's inner circle to avenge his girlfriend's death. A new captivating motion poster for The Night Manager is out! Anil Kapoor Wishes 'Swift Recovery' to Jeremy Renner on His Birthday.

View Poster Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)