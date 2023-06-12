Kajol and Jisshu Sengupta star in The Trial, a new series that will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 14. Kajol who plays Noyonika Sengupta, who is a lawyer is forced to return to work after her husband gets involved in a scandal, and is put behind bars. In this The Good Wife remake Kajol is put to the test after she faces the judgemental stares of her colleagues, friends and family. Kajol Announces Break From Social Media, The Good Wife Star Reveals the Reason.

Watch The Trial Trailer:

