The Virgin Tree is the upcoming horror-comedy produced by Sanjay Dutt’s Three Dimension Motion Pictures and Deepak Mukat’s Soham Rockstar Entertainment. The makers have dropped motion of the film starring Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari and announced that they have commenced with its shooting. Sanjay Dutt Launches Production House Three Dimension Motion Pictures.

The Virgin Tree Motion Poster

Love does teach how to turn a blind eye, even to life and death! Presenting to you the motion poster of my new venture @3DimensionMP_ and @deepakmukut’s @sohamrockstrent's new film #TheवरGINTREE - an exciting sci-fi horror-comedy in the making. #ShootBegins #HorrorComedy #SciFi pic.twitter.com/nyLsdr8TCl — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) November 1, 2022

