The festival of colours, Holi, was celebrated by millions across the nation with utmost joy on March 25. B-town celebs also joined in the festivities, having the most wonderful time with their friends and family. Among them, Animal actress Triptii Dimri, who's been hitting the headlines lately for her upcoming projects, was spotted celebrating the occasion with her rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant. In the pictures shared by the actress on her Instagram story on March 25, Triptii could be seen fully drenched in colours as she posed for some pictures with Sam and other friends. Triptii Dimri Poses for Paps As She Gets Clicked With Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Check Out Triptii Dimri’s Insta Story Here:

Triptii Dimri with Sam Merchant (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Triptii Dimri With Her Friends at a Holi Party

Triptii Dimri on her Insta Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)