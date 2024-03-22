Following her appearance in Animal, Triptii Dimri has gained significant popularity. Since then, she's transitioned to high-profile appearances, gracing runways for major brands and attending star-studded red carpets. Recently, Dimri was spotted in Mumbai with rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant in Mumbai. A video captured them exiting a shopping mall together. The actress even posed for the photographers with her coffee cup in hand. Animal Actress Triptii Dimri Sparks Dating Rumours with Businessman Sam Merchant After Their Pics Together Go Viral!

Triptii Dimri With Rumoured Beau Sam Merchant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)