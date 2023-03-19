Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which released during Holi 2023 has finally surpassed Rs 100 crore mark at the ticket window. The Luv Ranjan directorial has managed to mint a total of Rs 101.98 crore at the box office in 11 days. Congo to the team! Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor's 'Complicated Love Saga' Is More Gloss, Less Entertainment! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Update:

#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar is 100 NOT OUT… The SECOND CENTURY [Nett BOC] of 2023, after #Pathaan… Biz jumps on [second] Sat, with national chains witnessing EXCELLENT GROWTH [Fri 1.96 cr, Sat 3.41 cr]… [Week 2] Sat 6.03 cr. Total: ₹ 101.98 cr. #India biz. #TJMM pic.twitter.com/Un4QNJ4aY7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)