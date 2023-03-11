Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar continues to show steady performance at the box office. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead would soon be hitting Rs 40 crore mark at the box office. The film, which released in theatres on March 8, stands at a total of Rs 36.59 crore in India. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor's 'Complicated Love Saga' Is More Gloss, Less Entertainment!

TJMM Box Office Collection

#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar is up at national chains, but down in mass circuits on Day 3… #Mumbai - #Maharashtra as well as mass pockets need to come on board on Sat - Sun for a strong weekend total… Wed 15.73 cr, Thu 10.34 cr, Fri 10.52 cr. Total: ₹ 36.59 cr. #India biz. #TJMM pic.twitter.com/9mLMEeQyoL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)