Shraddha and Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar rakes in Rs 200 crore worldwide. Yes, Luv Ranjan's film has finally entered the Rs 200 crore club in just 21 days. In India, the film has garnered Rs 160 crore so far. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Weekend 2: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Gains Rs 109.14 Crore.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Report

