Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor, fresh off the announcement of his upcoming film Kapkapiii alongside Shreyas Talpade, encountered a crowd of enthusiastic fans on Sunday (March 24). While exiting Kitchen Garden by Suzette in Mumbai, Kapoor, dressed casually in a pink t-shirt, was surrounded by fans eager to capture a photo with the star. Thankfully, the situation was managed and Kapoor was safely escorted to his car. Kapkapiii Motion Poster Out! Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade Reunite for Horror-Comedy (Watch Video).

Fans Demand Selfie From Tusshar Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

