Renowned actor-turned-writer, Twinkle Khanna, has embarked on an exciting new chapter of her life as she pursues a Master's degree in fiction writing at the esteemed Goldsmiths, University of London. Sharing a delightful glimpse into her college experience, the multi-talented artist gives us a sneak peek into her daily routine as a student at the age of 48. The accompanying short video showcased her strolling through the campus, enjoying coffee with friends, proudly displaying her college identity card, and striking a pose in front of the iconic Goldsmiths building adorned with its name on the wall. Twinkle Khanna's 'Baba Twinkdev' Avatar Leaves Twitterati Amused and Baffled - Here's Why! (View Pic).