Renowned actor-turned-writer, Twinkle Khanna, has embarked on an exciting new chapter of her life as she pursues a Master's degree in fiction writing at the esteemed Goldsmiths, University of London. Sharing a delightful glimpse into her college experience, the multi-talented artist gives us a sneak peek into her daily routine as a student at the age of 48. The accompanying short video showcased her strolling through the campus, enjoying coffee with friends, proudly displaying her college identity card, and striking a pose in front of the iconic Goldsmiths building adorned with its name on the wall. Twinkle Khanna's 'Baba Twinkdev' Avatar Leaves Twitterati Amused and Baffled - Here's Why! (View Pic).
Watch The Video Here:
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)