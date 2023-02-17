Twinkle Khanna's latest tweet has netizens laughing hard. She wore a costume as a character named "Baba Twinkdev", and Twitterati finds it hilarious since she does not know what twink actually means. For the unversed, a twink is a gay slang meaning "a gay or bisexual young man with a slim build and youthful appearance." according to the Google Oxford dictionary. Twinkle Khanna Pens a Beautiful Note for Hubby Akshay Kumar on Their 22 Years of Togetherness.

Twinkle Khanna as "Baba Twinkdev"

You Had One Job 

The Definition of Twink 

OK, Twink. https://t.co/rEKrK2sSCl pic.twitter.com/ZA08jXRkXu

— Mr. X (@frnd899) February 15, 2023

Who's Gonna Tell Her

Uh Oh 

So Who's Gonna Tell Kareena 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)