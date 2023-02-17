Twinkle Khanna's latest tweet has netizens laughing hard. She wore a costume as a character named "Baba Twinkdev", and Twitterati finds it hilarious since she does not know what twink actually means. For the unversed, a twink is a gay slang meaning "a gay or bisexual young man with a slim build and youthful appearance." according to the Google Oxford dictionary. Twinkle Khanna Pens a Beautiful Note for Hubby Akshay Kumar on Their 22 Years of Togetherness.

Other people have an Agony Aunt but we have the guru of gyaan. Introducing Baba Twinkdev. And her first challenge? To help a couple rekindle their passion after having a baby. Read the article here: https://t.co/COYFCXIzZj AskBabaTwinkdev #marriage#RelationshipAdvicepic.twitter.com/mhEQHRfnjo — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 14, 2023

baba TWINK-dev. did she not have ONE, just ONE chronically online social media intern in her team lmfao https://t.co/vsODQ3JtvW — hrishabh (@zingabring) February 16, 2023

OK, Twink. https://t.co/rEKrK2sSCl pic.twitter.com/ZA08jXRkXu

— Mr. X (@frnd899) February 15, 2023

Who's gonna tell her what Twink means? https://t.co/PvyeOYIKQr — Reah (@PoisonOfChoice) February 15, 2023

I want to think someone in her marketing team knew what this meant, and let it pass because it's so funny https://t.co/qX1eNZT8KU — MyNameJeff (@Watching_Cl0uds) February 15, 2023

twinkdev sits at the same table as kareena kapoor introducing herself on national television as “hi i’m kkk” https://t.co/XJ9N0XeW94 — s (@yoongienthusias) February 15, 2023

