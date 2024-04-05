In a recent video, Twinkle Khanna cleverly redefined the age-old adage - behind every successful woman is a man by humorously highlighting the busyness of her husband, Akshay Kumar. With her trademark wit, Khanna challenges traditional gender roles, indicating that success isn't solely reliant on a man's support. Instead, she playfully implies that in her case, Kumar's busy schedule might be the driving force behind her accomplishments. Twinkle Khanna Shares Loved-Up Selfie From Her Date Night With Akshay Kumar, Says ‘After 2 Decades, He Still Makes Me Laugh’.

Twinkle Khanna's Hilarious Instagram Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)