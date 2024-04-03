Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff, which will soon hit the big screens. Even with his hectic schedule, the Bollywood superstar puts his family first and spends quality time with them whenever he can. Akshay Kumar recently took a break from his busy work life to whisk his author-wife, Twinkle Khanna, away for a romantic date night. Twinkle took to her social media and treated fans with a cute picture with her husband. Sharing the delightful selfie, she wrote, "After 2 decades he still makes me laugh on a date night." From having fun banters to cute lovey-dovey moments, the couple still enjoys each and every moment of their togetherness. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Did You Know? Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Action Scenes Have Been Designed by Mad Max Fury Road’s Craig Macrae.

Check Out Twinkle Khanna’s Insta Story Here:

Twinkle Khanna's Insta Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)