British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, is much more than just his diplomatic duties. Alex is a huge Bollywood enthusiast and is known for actively engaging in social media sharing every update with his followers. Ellis recently tweeted about the Hindi movies he has previously been recommended, sharing the names of these movies in his tweet, mentioning films like Sholay, Gangs of Wasseypur, Chupke Chupke, Lagaan and Jaane Jaan. Additionally, he urged users to recommend other "essential" Hindi films he should see.

Check Out Alex’s Tweet Here:

Hindi film fans, after highs & lows of Sholay, Gangs of Wasseypur & Chupke, Chupke, what should I watch next? What is an ESSENTIAL Hindi film to see. And, yes, I’ve seen Lagaan. And no, I’m not going to quote it…. PS recently watched & liked Jaane Jaan — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) December 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)