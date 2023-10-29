The British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis, spent Sunday morning at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh's Prerna Girls School. In the video clip, He engaged in conversation with the students throughout his visit and even demonstrated his batting prowess by playing cricket with them. Ellis seemed totally engrossed in the game of cricket as he is set to attend the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and England, scheduled at Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Is India vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis Playing Cricket With Students of Prerna Girls School

