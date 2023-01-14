Alex Ellis, Britain's High Commissioner to India, who is currently in the country recently took to Twitter to share snippets from his trips in Mumbai. The UK Envoy in his post shared pictures of him enjoying Mumbai weather as he goes about eating a Mumbai sandwich and trying the chilli ice cream. Sharing the pictures, Alex Ellis said, "Eating like a Mumbaikar today – trying the Mumbai sandwich and chilli ice cream. (Come eat)." Soon after the UK Envoy shared the pictures, netizens took to the comments section to share recommendations of their favourite street food of the city while others recalled their memories of Mumbai. British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis Warns About Visa Scams on Internet.

Check Alex Ellis's Tweet:

Eating like a #Mumbaikar today – trying the मुंबई सैंडविच and chilli 🌶️ ice cream. #BombaySandwich या जेवायला! pic.twitter.com/24Xu9lkKQH — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) January 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)