Speaking Hindi & English, British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis mourned the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. The British envoy said "She led an exemplary life of strength,duty,hard work&dignity. It's a sad day but also a day to give thanks for a long life well lived to service of others.” Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral castle aged 96, the royal family said in a statement on Thursday.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Speaking Hindi & English, British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis mourns demise of #QueenElizabethII; says, "She led an exemplary life of strength,duty,hard work&dignity. It's a sad day but also a day to give thanks for a long life well lived to service of others" pic.twitter.com/qX0G8xlsrD — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

