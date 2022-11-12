Sooraj Barjatya's latest release Uunchai starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani in key roles has been able to churn Rs 1.81 crore on its opening day at the ticket window. The movie also stars Neena Gupta, Sarika, Danny Denzongpa and Parineeti Chopra. Uunchai Movie Review: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani's Film Celebrates Friendship in Heartwarming Manner! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Uunchai Box Office Collection Day 1:

⭐️ Limited screens [483]… ⭐️ Limited shows [2 to 4 shows per day at prime properties]… Yet, #Uunchai finds its share of audience… Decent Day 1… Fares much, much better than most mid-range films with higher screen count + shows… Fri ₹ 1.81 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/zhygwTpNff — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 12, 2022

