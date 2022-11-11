One must confess that 'simple' is the adjective that is likely to feature multiple times in this review for much like the maker of Uunchai, the film does succeed at tugging at your heart but ends up being as simple as it is stretched. Equipped with the veterans from Bollywood, the makers have a lot to play with here and truth be told, the film has succeeded in giving some surprises, some interesting twists, and a visual delight of scenic locations that stays with you.

From the trailer, it's quite clear that this adventure drama revolves around Three friends who leave their cozy lives behind to embark on a journey to Mount Everest after losing one of their friends who had wished to go on the same adventure. In an ode to the spirit of his last wish, the trio decides to take up the challenge despite their old age and the insurmountable physical challenges. Will they succeed in what looks like an impossible quest or will they have to cut corners and eventually settle with something lesser? One must watch to find out.

What works for this beautifully shot film is the experience of the veteran actors who look absolutely comfortable working as a unit at the expert hands of Barjatya. The director uses broad strokes to display the emotional canvas of the friends, their vulnerabilities and their unshakable strength as a unit. The trio doesn't look like a fabricated group created to place in a film. On the contrary, they look real and raw with their personas and personalities--each showcasing his own emotional and spiritual journey as their sojourn unfolds. With every step progressing in the narrative, we come close to each character to know his story. As the landscape changes in multiple ways so does the characters' way of conveying their unlimited strength and their shocking limitations. In that sense, the breathtakingly beautiful backdrop of Nepal has been used masterfully, so much so that it emerges as a character in itself. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan Visit Siddhivinayak Temple as Uunchai Hits Theatres (Watch Video)

The huge plus of the movie is the portrayal of the women even though it largely remains about three male friends and their adventure drama. Parineeti Chopra is impressive with her presence in the second half while Neena Gupta and Sarika give much-needed heft to the proceedings. On the downside though at 170 plus minutes, Uunchai will test your patience. With sharper editing and minus a couple of long sequences, this would have been a taut watch. While the screenplay and the cinematography stand out as Uunchai's major strengths, the music is a massive letdown. An anthem or two to pump the youthful spirit of the trio would have done the narrative a huge favor.

As for the performances, Amitabh Bachchan is towering both with his craft and with his unmatched presence. Anupam Kher displays the vulnerabilities and the restless zest of the age bracket he represents like only he can. Boman Irani is delightfully restrained. Parineeti Chopra is impressive and Neena Gupta shines once again with her ease.

Final Thoughts

Uunchai may not enthrall you with its seeming limitations but it certainly has its heart in the right place. With the simplicity and the honesty of its narration, you will enjoy this journey embarked upon by the fabulous performers who don't let you down eventually!