John Abraham is ready to kick some serious butt in his upcoming action film, Vedaa! The actor shared first look poster of the flick, which is helmed by Nikkhil Advani. Along with the movie poster, John also announced the release date of Vedaa, which is July 12, 2024. The new poster sees John shielding Sharvari from danger. The picture also shows a knife with blood stains on it. John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh Tease New Film With First Look Posters and Release Date, Is It Vedaa? (View Pics).

Vedaa New Poster Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)