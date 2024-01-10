Vicky Kaushal, amidst filming for the upcoming movie Chhava, showcased his intense side in a recent Instagram post. Flaunting his robust physique, the actor exuded strength and determination, captivating fans with his raw appeal. The glimpse into his preparation for the role in Chhava has ignited excitement among followers, hinting at the dedication he brings to the character. Chhava: Rashmika Mandanna Cast Opposite Vicky Kaushal in Dinesh Vijan's Historical Drama - Reports.

See Vicky Kaushal's Latest Instagram Pic Here:

Vicky Kaushal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)