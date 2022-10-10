Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan Vikram Vedha had a cold second week. The film's collection did show a 55% growth from Friday to Saturday but remained constant on Sunday as it minted just Rs 3.96 crore. With this Vikram Vedha's total stands at Rs 69 crore at the moment. Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection Week 2: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan’s Film Shows Growth on 2nd Saturday; Total Stands at Rs 65 Cr.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

#VikramVedha is lacklustre in Weekend 2 [₹ 10.44 cr]... The much-needed growth/jump is missing on [second] Sun... [Week 2] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.94 cr, Sun 3.96 cr. Total: ₹ 69 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/sP1yaOEQHz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 10, 2022

