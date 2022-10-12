Vikram Vedha has seen a dip in the box office since last Friday on which it made Rs 2.54 crore. It went on to make Rs 3.94 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.96 crore on Sunday. But Monday and Tuesday is where it was lacking and made only Rs 1.47 crore and Rs 1.28 crore respectively. Vikram Vedha: Pushkar, Gayathri Reveal Why They Decided To Cast Radhika Apte; Share, ‘We Wanted Someone Who Can Stand Up to Both Vikram and Vedha.’

