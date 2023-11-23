Vir Das, triumphing at the International Emmy Awards for Best Comedy in New York, revealed a touching twist to his victory. The actor-comedian admitted to not shedding tears upon winning but was moved to emotions by the new Amul ad, which featured him and his accolade. Sharing the honor with the British series Derry Girls, Das secured the award for his Netflix stand-up special, Vir Das: Landing. The heartfelt response to the Amul tribute surpassed his emotional threshold more than the prestigious Emmy win did. Vir Das Poses With Emmy Award, Dedicates Victory to India and Indian Comedy.

See Vir Das' Reaction to Amul Doodle:

Didn’t cry about the Emmy. Saw this. Teared up. To come home to something like this, for someone like me. Thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sjwsDrs6Fn — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 23, 2023

