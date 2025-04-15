Comedian Vir Das criticised Air India in a post on X, detailing a poor travel experience despite paying INR 50,000 per seat. He alleged that his seat had a broken table and leg rests, and his wife's seat was stuck in a reclined position. Despite her pre-booked wheelchair and fractured foot, no assistance was provided. After a delayed flight to Delhi, Das claimed they were made to disembark via a stepladder with no ground support, forcing him to carry luggage while his injured wife climbed down unaided. He eventually had to wheel her through the terminal himself. Air India responded, saying they “empathize” and are investigating the incident on priority. ‘Stampede-Like Chaos’ at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3: Dust Storm Delays Several Flights, Stranded Passengers Slam Air India for Mismanagement (Watch Videos).

Vir Das Alleges Slams Air India Over Poor Travel Experience

Dear @airindia Please reclaim your wheelchair. I’m a lifetime loyalist. I believe you’ve got the nicest cabin crew in the sky, this post pains me to write. My wife and I book Pranaam and a wheelchair because she’s got a foot fracture that’s still healing. We’re flying to delhi.… — Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 14, 2025

Air India Responds

Dear Mr. Das, we understand and empathize with the experience. Please share us the booking details via DM for us to look into this on priority. — Air India (@airindia) April 14, 2025

