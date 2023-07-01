Not just Sonam Kapoor, even Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi met UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at UK-India Week 2023 in London. Indian actor Vivek attended UK PM's reception which took place at the 10 Downing Street, the official residence and office of the PM. Following the event, the actor shared picture and a heartwarming note on Twitter. Have a look. Sonam Kapoor Invited For UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Reception To Mark UK-India Week!

Vivek Oberoi Meets Rishi Sunak:

Thank you Prime Minister @RishiSunak for the warm welcome at @10DowningStreet . Your family & the entire team at 10 downing were very gracious hosts. Your passion & commitment to stronger india-uk 🇮🇳🇬🇧relations was heartening to see, especially when you said that we are all… pic.twitter.com/I22WOrYCFX — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) June 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)