Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has joined Microsoft and AI company Anthropic as a senior adviser. He stepped down as leader of the Conservative Party following the general election defeat in last July. Sunak, who remains a Member of British Parliament, shared his new roles in a LinkedIn post, which read, "Delighted to say that I will be working with two of the world's leading tech firms, Microsoft and Anthropic." He said he has always believed technology will shape the future and described the current moment as a "technological revolution whose impacts will be as profound as those of the industrial revolution." He further noted, "In my role as a senior adviser, I want to help these companies ensure that this shift delivers the improvements in all of our lives that it can." He added that all proceeds from his adviser roles will go to "The Richmond Project" charity. Sunak said, "All proceeds from these roles will be donated in full to The Richmond Project, the charity Akshata and I founded to build confidence with everyday numbers across the UK."

