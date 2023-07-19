Zeenat Aman recently shared a beautiful picture on social media. The veteran Bollywood actor took to her Instagram handle to share a black and white throwback picture of her with Rekha. Talking about their unique bond, Zeenat wrote, "Years will go by without us exchanging a word, then we’ll bump into each other on a flight or at the nursery and spend a few hours sharing uninhibited life updates [sic]". Zeenat is seen in a sleeveless outfit, while Rekha is dressed in a saree. Both the actors look absolutely stunning in the picture. "Friendships are the most underrated source of happiness[sic]," a fan commented on Zeenat Aman's Post. Evergreen Zeenat Aman! Veteran Bollywood Actress Looks Like a Royalty in Her Latest Pictures Wearing Elegant Black Outfit.

Check Zeenat Aman's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram

