Veteran Bollywood actor Zeenat Aman looks effortlessly beautiful and timeless in her latest Instagram pictures. She is seen wearing an elegant black dress with a pearl necklace. She also styled the look with brown shades. "How do you like this look? I find it quite Hepburn inspired! As a model and actor, creative collaborations are so interesting because you get to see yourself as others see you. It also involves trust and patience [sic]," Zeenat Aman wrote in the caption of the post sharing her mesmerising pictures. Zeenath Aman Recalls Shooting Chura Liya Hai Song, Says ‘I Did Not Know That This One Would Have Such a Long Shelf Life.’

Check Zeenat Aman's Beautiful Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

