Two of BTS’ most handsome and popular members, Kim Taehyung aka V and Jungkook have reunited to send their fans wild. In particular, Taekook or Vkook (shippers of these two gorgeous men) supporters. The Golden Maknae of BTS left everyone surprised including fellow bandmate and Hyung, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok surprised with his new Instagram post. The 24-year-old shared a couple of mirror selfies with Kim Taehyung and captioned the selcas (selfie in Korean) as 👤👥 (Busts in Silhouette emojis). A surprised J-Hope left a comment under the post, writing, “When,” followed by shocked emoji. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung SMASHES Instagram Records, Excited ARMY Says, ‘Everyone’s a Gangsta Until the Real Gangster Arrives’.

Jungkook and Kim Taehyung's Mirror Selfies!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jungkook (@abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz)

Here's Another Look at Them

Kim Taehyung and Jungkook Pics (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Not only Jungkook, but V had also shared photos of his BFF on his account a couple of times. Apart from their shippers, other members of BTS ARMY are loving Jungook and V’s bromance.

