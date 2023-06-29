The Academy has extended invites to 398 artists and executives, which includes individuals from Indian Cinema as well, to join the organisation this year. Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Mani Ratnam, Chaitanya Tamhane, KK Senthil Kumar, Chandrabose, Karan Johar, MM Keeravani, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Sabu Cyril are among the Indians who have been given invitations by The Academy. Take a look at the complete list shared and see the ‘New Academy Members’. Oscars: The Academy Announces News Rules for 97th Oscars; Check Out the Criteria for Best Picture Eligibility.

Class Of 2023

We’re proud to announce our newly invited members to the Academy! Meet the Class of 2023: https://t.co/xElbKejirD pic.twitter.com/9IqEmbU6GD — The Academy (@TheAcademy) June 28, 2023

