There are several priceless moments from Priyanka Chopra's Holi celebrations with her family and friends that have surfaced online. One viral video showcases Priyanka and her cousin sister Mannara Chopra dancing their hearts out to dhol beats during the gathering. Priyanka looked stunning in a white anarkali suit, while the Bigg Boss 17 star rocked a denim skirt and white printed t-shirt. The global icon was also accompanied by Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie at the party. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Baby Malti Marie’s Holi Celebrations With Family and Friends Are Winning Over the Internet (View Pics & Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra & Mannara Chopra Celebrating Holi 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patty Cardona (@jerryxmimi)

