Data company Astronomer has pulled a bold PR move by hiring Hollywood star and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow as its ‘very temporary’ spokesperson. In a now-viral video posted on X, Paltrow introduces Astronomer’s AI and data tools while cheekily acknowledging her brief role representing the company’s 300+ employees. The unexpected move comes in the wake of a viral scandal involving former CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot, who were caught looking cozy on a kiss cam at a Coldplay concert—ironically, fronted by Paltrow’s ex-husband, Chris Martin. Both Byron and Cabot, married to others, resigned after the video sparked rumors of an affair. Netizens are calling Paltrow’s appearance a “masterstroke,” praising Astronomer for humorously addressing the controversy without directly referencing it. As the company gears up for its Beyond Analytics conference in September, Paltrow signs off: “Thank you for your interest in Astronomer.” Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Resigns After Viral Kiss Cam Video With HR Head Kristin Cabot at Coldplay Concert Sparks Controversy.

Astronomer Hires Chris Martin’s Ex-Wife Gwyneth Paltrow as ‘Temporary Spokesperson’ 

Clever Marketing, Say Netizens

