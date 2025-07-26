Data company Astronomer has pulled a bold PR move by hiring Hollywood star and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow as its ‘very temporary’ spokesperson. In a now-viral video posted on X, Paltrow introduces Astronomer’s AI and data tools while cheekily acknowledging her brief role representing the company’s 300+ employees. The unexpected move comes in the wake of a viral scandal involving former CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot, who were caught looking cozy on a kiss cam at a Coldplay concert—ironically, fronted by Paltrow’s ex-husband, Chris Martin. Both Byron and Cabot, married to others, resigned after the video sparked rumors of an affair. Netizens are calling Paltrow’s appearance a “masterstroke,” praising Astronomer for humorously addressing the controversy without directly referencing it. As the company gears up for its Beyond Analytics conference in September, Paltrow signs off: “Thank you for your interest in Astronomer.” Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Resigns After Viral Kiss Cam Video With HR Head Kristin Cabot at Coldplay Concert Sparks Controversy.

Astronomer Hires Chris Martin’s Ex-Wife Gwyneth Paltrow as ‘Temporary Spokesperson’

Thank you for your interest in Astronomer. pic.twitter.com/WtxEegbAMY — Astronomer (@astronomerio) July 25, 2025

Clever Marketing, Say Netizens

Chris Martin’s ex-wife delivering this 💀 — Bry DiSanto⚡️ (@brydisanto) July 25, 2025

You hired the Coldplay singer’s ex-wife. Extraordinary. — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) July 26, 2025

You got Chris Martin’s ex wife???!!! Savage. — Molly O’Shea (@MollySOShea) July 26, 2025

Astronomer, who’s CEO was caught cheating on his wife with the head of HR at a Coldplay concert, just came out with an ad, featuring Coldplay’s lead singer’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow. Yes, they think adultery and marriage is a joke… Other than that, clever marketing. — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) July 26, 2025

