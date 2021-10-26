On October 25, Apple TV+ unveiled a gripping trailer for Dr Brain which will release on November 4 on the streaming giant. The clip sees Parastite sta Lee Sun Kyun as a brilliant scientist, whose past personal tragedy leads to chaos in his life. The story of the series revolves around how Lee tries to find the one behind his son’s death but instead discovers lies.

Watch Trailer:

