Rejoice! As Ed Sheeran has confirmed that he is once again teaming up with the BTS. Nah, we ain't joking, as a clip of Sheeran has gone viral from a radio show wherein he says, "I’ve actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I’ve just written a song for their new record." Well, from the moment this news was out, ARMY members took the internet by storm and how. Earlier to this, BTS and Ed have collaborated for Make it Right.

Check out how netizens are reacting to BTS X Ed Sheeran:

So BigHit already confirmed about the song of BTS where Ed Sheeran participated but there's no specific date for it. Y'all I've never been so excited for my best friend and and my best boy to have a collaboration. pic.twitter.com/fxF8oxtrTF — `kastamu⁷🍃° (@hobierland) June 27, 2021

