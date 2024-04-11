Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the month-long Ramadan fasting from dawn to sunset. During this special time, they visit family and friends, and gather for celebrations at homes or community centers. On this sacred occasion, many celebrities including Jr NTR, Urmila Matondkar, Emraan Hashmi, have shared their heartfelt wishes with fans on social media. Take a look at some of their posts wishing fans ‘Eid Mubarak!’ Eid al-Fitr Mubarak 2024 Greetings and Wishes: Images, Wallpapers, Quotes & WhatsApp Status Video for Loved Ones.
Jr NTR
Eid Mubarak!
May this Eid bring you joy, peace, and prosperity.
— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 11, 2024
Emraan Hashmi
Eid Mubarak 🌙 pic.twitter.com/jBJ5joDjSr
— Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) April 10, 2024
Urmila Matondkar
Eid Mubarak 😇❤️
May blessings of #eid bring peace, happiness and prosperity!!#EidUlFitr #Eidmubarak2024 pic.twitter.com/hkatxenemi
— Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) April 11, 2024
Chiranjeevi Konidela
Eid Mubarak to all ! Wishing everyone a blessed Ramadan filled with joy, peace and happiness! #Eid #Ramadan pic.twitter.com/aeO3jzWSSe
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 11, 2024
Anupam Kher
Wishing all #Eid_Mubarak ! Love, peace and prosperity! 😍 pic.twitter.com/zDEIGidjib
— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 11, 2024
Sunny Deol
May this #EidUlFitr bring you & your loved ones abundant joy, peace & blessings 🌙✨#EidMubarak aapko aur aapke parivar ko 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UYsvKDGruI
— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) April 11, 2024
