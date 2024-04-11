Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the month-long Ramadan fasting from dawn to sunset. During this special time, they visit family and friends, and gather for celebrations at homes or community centers. On this sacred occasion, many celebrities including Jr NTR, Urmila Matondkar, Emraan Hashmi, have shared their heartfelt wishes with fans on social media. Take a look at some of their posts wishing fans ‘Eid Mubarak!’ Eid al-Fitr Mubarak 2024 Greetings and Wishes: Images, Wallpapers, Quotes & WhatsApp Status Video for Loved Ones.

Jr NTR

Eid Mubarak! May this Eid bring you joy, peace, and prosperity. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 11, 2024

Emraan Hashmi

Urmila Matondkar

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Eid Mubarak to all ! Wishing everyone a blessed Ramadan filled with joy, peace and happiness! #Eid #Ramadan pic.twitter.com/aeO3jzWSSe — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 11, 2024

Anupam Kher

Sunny Deol

May this #EidUlFitr bring you & your loved ones abundant joy, peace & blessings 🌙✨#EidMubarak aapko aur aapke parivar ko 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UYsvKDGruI — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) April 11, 2024

